Name a cockroach at Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Valentine's Day, the day of pressure, the commercials tell people, to perform or receive an act of love. There are quite a few tried and true options; romantic dinners, flowers, candy and even more expensive options.
For those that want to take a different direction, maybe naming a cockroach after someone at Zoo Boise is the way to go.
"Show your love by naming a Zoo Boise cockroach after that special someone, your best friend, or your favorite family member," the website states. " After purchasing, we will email you the certificate and add the name to our website."
The cost of naming a roach after someone is $20 but the declaration of forever love, or the infamy, may be worth it.
Although Zoo Boise promotes it as a way to positively affirm you and your partners love, there is no rule that mentions a person couldn't name a cockroach for more nefarious reasons.
Here's a list of the 2022 names, now bequeathed to Zoo Boise roaches:
007 Gold Finger
007 Thunderball
Abdullah Sayed
Aj
Alexi Douglas
Anthony Walker
Askscience
Beckly Turkley
Bennett
Bert
Billy
Bobby Bear
Bort
Brett
Bugg: the First Lord Baron Of Zoo Boise; A Treatise On Conceptual Snail Armageddon
Cade
Camden Willow
Chi-Chi
Chuck
Clarence
Clay Sucks
Coastal Crush
Cory
Crystal C. Roach
Dan
Daphne Jane
David
Devan Irons
Douglas Embla Bojangles
Dr. Buchanan
Drew
Eddie
Eli hug
Ellie Beara
Gary Harrington
Grady
Guro Reiten Jr.
Guy
Henry
Hobbit
Jack Knudsen
Jaimos
Jericho
Jerry
Jim Whitbread
Jon Wagner
Joshua
Judas Pathological Liar Leach
Kassa
Kenneth
Kimmie
Larry
Little Heart Rainbow Cupcake
Liz
Lori the "boss Babe"
Lucas Hsu
Lucas T. Malek
Lucy’s Fav1^^
Luke
M&M
Madelynn Anne
Mino
Molly
Nate
Odin the Invincible
Papa
Parker
Purkle
Ron
Rory
Rose
Sarah Sucks
Sam Knudsen
Scotty
Senor Bueno Jr.
Sir Wirt Ellis
Squidward
Superindeed
T-Money
The Pleasant Cockroach
Thor, God Of War
Towmater
