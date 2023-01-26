Name a cockroach at Zoo Boise

Whether your love can withstand almost anything, or you can't stand your ex, naming a cockroach for Valentine's Day might be cathartic.

BOISE, Idaho — Valentine's Day, the day of pressure, the commercials tell people, to perform or receive an act of love. There are quite a few tried and true options; romantic dinners, flowers, candy and even more expensive options.

For those that want to take a different direction, maybe naming a cockroach after someone at Zoo Boise is the way to go.

"Show your love by naming a Zoo Boise cockroach after that special someone, your best friend, or your favorite family member," the website states. " After purchasing, we will email you the certificate and add the name to our website."

The cost of naming a roach after someone is $20 but the declaration of forever love, or the infamy, may be worth it.

Although Zoo Boise promotes it as a way to positively affirm you and your partners love, there is no rule that mentions a person couldn't name a cockroach for more nefarious reasons.

Here's a list of the 2022 names, now bequeathed to Zoo Boise roaches:

007 Gold Finger

007 Thunderball

Abdullah Sayed

Aj

Alexi Douglas

Anthony Walker

Askscience

Beckly Turkley

Bennett

Bert

Billy

Bobby Bear

Bort

Brett

Bugg: the First Lord Baron Of Zoo Boise; A Treatise On Conceptual Snail Armageddon

Cade

Camden Willow

Chi-Chi

Chuck

Clarence

Clay Sucks

Coastal Crush

Cory

Crystal C. Roach

Dan

Daphne Jane

David

Devan Irons

Douglas Embla Bojangles

Dr. Buchanan

Drew

Eddie

Eli hug

Ellie Beara

Gary Harrington

Grady

Guro Reiten Jr.

Guy

Henry

Hobbit

Jack Knudsen

Jaimos

Jericho

Jerry

Jim Whitbread

Jon Wagner

Joshua

Judas Pathological Liar Leach

Kassa

Kenneth

Kimmie

Larry

Little Heart Rainbow Cupcake

Liz

Lori the “boss Babe”

Lucas Hsu

Lucas T. Malek

Lucy’s Fav1^^

Luke

M&M

Madelynn Anne

Mino

Molly

Nate

Odin the Invincible

Papa

Parker

Purkle

Ron

Rory

Rose

Sarah Sucks

Sam Knudsen

Scotty

Senor Bueno Jr.

Sir Wirt Ellis

Squidward

Superindeed

T-Money

The Pleasant Cockroach

Thor, God Of War

Towmater

Watch more Local News: