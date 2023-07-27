Jonas Brothers coming to Idaho

The trio will be performing at the Ford Idaho Center.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Nampa on their 'Five Albums, One Night' tour. The trio is performing at the Ford Idaho Center on November 5.

The concert also has New York pop band Lawrence on the lineup.

Verified fan registration will open on July 27 at 8:00 a.m., and tickets go on sale Aug. 4. Tickets are priced according to seating, ranging from $50 to $230. Children under two can sit in a ticket holders lap.

People can get more information at fordidahocenter.com

