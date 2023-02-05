Four weekends this winter, the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting pairings of Idaho wines and locations.

IDAHO, USA — According to the Idaho Wine Commission, there are over 70 wineries in Idaho and there are four wine regions. It could take quite a while to get to every one of them. So, the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting "Idaho Winter Wine Weekends."

Nollie Haws, from the Idaho Wine Commission, said that what makes Idaho wine special is the soil, weather, warm days and cool nights.

"People don't know that Idaho has a really robust wine community," Haws said, "and we're excited to get people out and learning about it. Wine is an important part of our agricultural community."

Each of the four weekends has a different theme and highlights different wineries in the area. There was one today at Bogus Basin themed "Dessert First," it showcased three wineries. The next weekend is Feb. 18-19 themed "National Drink Wine Day" and the last one is March 4-5 and is billed as a "Family Fun Day." For more information on the last two events and to learn about locations, people can go to idahowines.org.

The first vineyards in the area were planted in Lewiston in the 1860s and, the Idaho viticulture region is pumping out loads of wine. Although many people might think of summer nights when reminiscing on wine, most wineries are open year-round and available for tours. Idaho's wine country is bigger than most people know.

Taking a tour of the Idaho wine country could be done in a variety of ways. People could spend a day or more visiting local wineries. Some are even located around the Boise and Garden City areas, making a tour of Idaho wines possible for anyone. Most Idaho wineries are owned by Idaho families, and many allow dogs and kids.

Winemaker Will Wetmore of the Veer Wine Project said the great thing about Idaho viticulture is that, "it's a small community, growing really fast and there's a lot of undiscovered wines."

Watch more Local News: