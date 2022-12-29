Going out for New Year's Eve?

The Idaho Transportation Department reminds people to plan for a sober ride, KTVB found some options.

IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.

"Our goal is to help Idahoans start the New Year safely by reminding them to make a plan to get a safe ride home," said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton.

ITD said that law enforcement will be on the lookout for drunk drivers but also added that preventing these accidents is a shared responsibility. People should remember to buckle up, take keys from someone who is attempting to drive drunk, if you are the designated driver take the job seriously and if you drink... do not drive.

"We want people to enjoy the holiday with family and friends, but we also want them around to enjoy all of 2023 as well," Middleton said. "This is why it's so important for everyone on the roads to do their part to put an end to impaired driving."

For those who are drinking and will need a safe ride, there are options. People can Uber, Lyft or get a taxi and some taxi companies even offer buddy ride services. A buddy ride is when the cab company will take you home and also drive your car home for you, so you aren't stuck the next day trying to get back to your ride.

Buddies Designated Driver Service, Boise Express Taxi and ABC Taxi are a few companies that offer buddy services, if they have the manpower. People can also ask any of the cab companies if they will provide a buddy service. However, since it's a busy night, people should call to make sure drivers are available for the extra service.

There's also a bunch of taxi services that run all over the valley. KTVB compiled a list of some of the companies.





Boise:





Meridian:

Nampa:

Caldwell:

Mountain Home:

Twin Falls:

