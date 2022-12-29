x
Entertainment

Going out for New Year's Eve?

The Idaho Transportation Department reminds people to plan for a sober ride, KTVB found some options.
Alcohol

IDAHO, USA — People love to go out for New Year's celebrations, and whether it's to a friend's house, or a night on the town, getting home safe is important. 

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind people to get a safe ride home if they're going out drinking. In 2021, 108 people died in alcohol related crashes and this holiday officers from over 50 agencies will be patrolling the streets.

"Our goal is to help Idahoans start the New Year safely by reminding them to make a plan to get a safe ride home," said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton.

ITD said that law enforcement will be on the lookout for drunk drivers but also added that preventing these accidents is a shared responsibility. People should remember to buckle up, take keys from someone who is attempting to drive drunk, if you are the designated driver take the job seriously and if you drink... do not drive.

"We want people to enjoy the holiday with family and friends, but we also want them around to enjoy all of 2023 as well," Middleton said. "This is why it's so important for everyone on the roads to do their part to put an end to impaired driving."

For those who are drinking and will need a safe ride, there are options. People can Uber, Lyft or get a taxi and some taxi companies even offer buddy ride services. A buddy ride is when the cab company will take you home and also drive your car home for you, so you aren't stuck the next day trying to get back to your ride. 

Buddies Designated Driver Service, Boise Express Taxi and ABC Taxi are a few companies that offer buddy services, if they have the manpower. People can also ask any of the cab companies if they will provide a buddy service. However, since it's a busy night, people should call to make sure drivers are available for the extra service. 

There's also a bunch of taxi services that run all over the valley. KTVB compiled a list of some of the companies.


Boise:

Boise Express Taxi

Boise Cab Service 

Boise Taxi Service 

Boise Airport Cab  

Green Cab 

ABC Taxi

Boise Peace Taxi 

Green City Taxi 

Yellow Cab Boise 

Boise Airport Taxi 

Tadi Cab 

Boise TVT Taxi

Broadway 24/7 taxi 

US TAXI 

I TAXI 

Idaho Cab 

NITRO CAB 

Jump in Taxi 

Spalato Ride LLC 

Yellow Cab 


Meridian:

Meridian Taxi

Meridian TVT Taxi 

Yellow Cab 

LAX Taxi 

L & J Taxi 

Green City Taxi 

All Ways Taxi 

US TAXI 

Boise Airport Tax 

Boise Airport Cab 

Great Cab 

I TAXI 

Boise Taxi Service 

Eagle Taxi Boise 

Nampa:

A1 STOP AND GO TAXI LLC 

123 TAXI 

LIBERTY TAXI SERVICE LLC 

Cab It Taxi 

Yellow Cab 

Anywhere Taxi 

Dakota Transportation Unlimited Taxi Idaho 

Caldwell Taxi Service 

Green City Taxi 

Nampa Taxi 

US TAXI 

L & J Taxi 

Boise Airport Taxi 

Green Cab 

Boise Airport Cab 

LAX Taxi 

Boise Taxi Service 

Taxi Service Near Me 

LIBERTY TAXI SERVICE LLC 

KG Taxi 

Caldwell:

Caldwell Taxi Service 

LIBERTY TAXI SERVICE LLC 

Anywhere Taxi 

Dakota Transportation Unlimited Taxi Idaho 

Taxi Service Near Me 

A1 STOP AND GO TAXI LLC 

Taxi Unlimited 

123 TAXI 

Cab It Taxi 

LIBERTY TAXI SERVICE LLC

Yellow Cab 

Green City Taxi 

Green Cab 

L & J Taxi 

KG Taxi 

LAX Taxi 

Boise Airport Cab 

US TAXI 

Boise Airport Taxi 

Great Cab 

Mountain Home:

Ron and Sharon's Taxi 

Susan's Taxi Service

A.R. Taxi & Transport 

ACE Medical Transportation LLC 

Twin Falls:

Call A Cab 

DS Checker And Yellow Services

2T Taxi 

Magic Valley Cab & Courier LLC 

Swoop Taxi & Delivery 

Swoop Delivery

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

