'Game On!': Spacebar Arcade is reopening

BOISE, Idaho — The Spacebar Arcade in Boise has been closed for about a year, and for those who've missed this downtown staple, it's back in a new location and much bigger than before. The bar originally opened in 2012 and gained quite a local following. The new location is at 620 W. Idaho St., and the grand re-opening is Friday, March 17 at noon.

"The grand reopening festivities this weekend include a pair of vinyl DJ nights: DJ Why-It spinning 9pm-1am for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, March 17, followed by the return of Third Space Saturday with DJ Mossback and DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer 9pm-1am on March 18," a release stated. "The following week, Spacebar Arcade will serve as an official venue for Treefort Music Fest, with an eclectic mix of live music, hip-hop showcases and DJ sets nightly from March 22 to 25."

The new location will have more arcade games, pinball games, card games, board games and console area. In addition, there will be a performance stage, a custom-built curved full bar and The Back Alley Print Shop that will offer screen printing in the evening.

People can go to the Spacebar Instagram and Facebook pages for more information.

