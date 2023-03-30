Roaring Springs is expanding

The size of the waterpark will increase by 40% over the next 10 years.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Roaring Springs Waterpark announced some big news. Roaring Springs is opening (weather pending) on May 6, but it's also announcing the addition of a major expansion in the park that will be completed on May 31.

The new expansion will have a wave action river, an adventure pool, seven slides, and Geyser Grill, a new bar, and 16 luxury cabanas and additional parking.

"Our leadership team has visited waterparks all around the world, and we're excited to bring some the highest quality, most fun water rides to Idaho," said Roaring Springs CEO Pat Morandi. "This expansion will make Roaring Springs one of the largest waterparks in the US, provide outstanding entertainment for families, and create jobs for both young adults and professionals. All of this is made possible by the long-time valued support of our community, and our tremendous partnership with the City of Meridian."

The new expansion, Camp H2O, is an interactive water playground and is kid friendly.

The new expansion is only the beginning of a seven part phase to expand the waterpark.

"I am excited to see the continued investment that will nearly double the summer fun at Roaring Springs. They are a great community partner who has been committed to providing safe entertainment for our families, but also job opportunities for our youth," said Mayor Robert Simison. "As they continue to grow, they are helping us achieve our vision for Meridian to be the West's premier community in which to live, work and raise a family ."

Roaring Springs opens May 6, 2023 weather permitting, with the expansion opening on May 31.

