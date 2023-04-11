Catch you on the flipside: Second Flipside Fest happening this September

The local festival put on by The Duck Club is becoming an annual event.

BOISE, Idaho — The second annual Flipside Fest is happening again this September. The somewhat smaller version of Treefort is a fun way to see some new music outdoors and check out Garden City.

The festival is Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24 at different venues in Garden City. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, and have various price points.

Early Bird passes are $69, only available from Friday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m., until Sunday April 30 and are only open to Duck Club email subscribers. General admission begins on May 1, if bought between May 1 until September 1, the price is $89 and if bought on or after Sept. 1 the price is $99. Single tickets can be purchased at venues, if available, for $15. People can buy tickets at flipside2023.eventbrite.com. People can subscribe to the email list at theduckclub.com/flipside-email.

The Duck Club said that there will be around 80 bands, both local and touring, art, murals, food trucks, events for all-ages, late-night afterparties and more.

Watch more Local News: