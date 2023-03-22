Petfort at Treefort

Petfort is the only place at Treefort to bring your dog and it's free and open to the public.

BOISE, Idaho — Petfort, a part of Treefort Music Festival, is the brainchild of Walter Haugland, vice president of marketing at Pets Best Insurance. He said it's to celebrate the pets that are often left home during Treefort.

The event started in 2018, about sixty dogs and their owners showed up, it was put on hiatus during the pandemic years and now it's back, and located next to the Treefort Main Stage at Julia Davis Park.

"This year we are really excited because we're able to do it in person and at Julia Davis Park," Haugland said. "It's open to everybody, as long as you have a dog and a leash, you can join us at Petfort."

Petfort is Saturday, March 25 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be sectioned off for the dogs and Petfort will have games, a lounge area and a photo-op where people can dress up like their dogs. At 2:00 p.m. the fort will raffle off two Saturday Treefort tickets that some lucky dog owner will win.

This year, Petfort will also be hosted by The Idaho Humane Society and Two Pawz Up Barkery, a local bakery that makes all-natural pet treats.

