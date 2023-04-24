Benefit show for Boise Hive at The Olympic

The event is to support suicide prevention programs in the music community.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the ninth leading cause of death in the state in 2021 and it has steadily risen. The Ada County Coroner's Office has reported 41 suicides this year and 130 in 2022, and the Boise Police Department has received 522 suicide calls in 2023 so far.

In an effort to aid suicide prevention programs in the state, a benefit show for the Boise Hive, a music nonprofit that, among other things, offers free mental health counseling to musicians in need.

The event will be hosted by volunteers Daniel Buhr and Alex Gamble and a raffle will be held. The show features three local bands, Cabeza, Mutt, Wet Pet and Neptune Moon. It will be at The Olympic Venue, located at 1009 W. Main St., on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 and all proceeds go to the Boise Hive.

Jason Ringelstetter, the chairman and executive director at the Boise Hive said the music business is one of the most tough and satisfying things to be a part of.

"But it is easy to fall into a lot of traps and get dark pretty fast," Ringelstetter said. "Having a supportive music community and caring music community center is key for a healthy musical life. Everyone has a value and purpose."

The Boise Hive started in 2013 by a group of musicians who felt the local music community needed more mental health recourses. In 2014, the nonprofit officially opened its doors.

"Boise Hive became the first physical space in Idaho to offer a staffed, all-ages and sober music rehearsal facility. Initially, three low-cost rehearsal studios were built. The costs to rehearse music were kept as low as possible because of volunteer time and community support," Ringelstetter said. "In 2018, Boise Hive started offering free mental health counseling to musicians in need. The main intent is lowering the suicide rate in our music community. Idaho is ranked 5th in the US for its high suicide rate."

The Hive does a lot for the community, mental health counseling, rehearsal space, a multimedia production room, a recording studio and it holds events. Additionally, volunteer Nino Motisi has launched a new Boise Hive podcast.

"The ability for people to play music with each other can be so enjoyable that I believe most of the mental health counseling at Boise Hive actually happens in the practice rooms," Ringelstetter said.

He furthered that people could reach out at any time for counseling sessions and when asked if the Hive was just for musicians he said not at all.

"We see plenty of non-musicians come to the Hive every week, either to see a broadcast of Live at The Hive on Saturdays or to volunteer at Boise Hive," Ringelstetter said. "Many of the front desk volunteers are not musicians but enjoy being around music and supporting the people that create it. Achieving your personal mental wellness through living IN music is the driving theme at Boise Hive, whether you are just learning your first chords or are a seasoned touring musician."

For more information on the Boise Hive people can go to boisehive.org. To schedule mental health services people can email thrive@boisehive.org.

