Be one with the force at Discovery Center of Idaho's 'Fans Strike Back' exhibit

BOISE, Idaho — I have a good feeling about this... The Discovery Center of Idaho has partnered with Micron to bring "The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan-Made Exhibition" to Boise. According to the center, the exhibit was even chosen by the public as the best Star Wars fan-made exhibition in 2017.

"We've got life sized figurines we've got smaller signed figurines. We have different sections to demonstrate a bunch of the biomes and planet worlds that can be found in the series," Erin Seymoure, the education manager at Discovery Center Idaho said.

The exhibit will open at the Discovery Center on Monday, March 6 and will run until Fall later this year. Admission is free for members, $27.50 for adults, $25.50 for seniors, $19.50 for kids 2-17 and free for kids under 2. The center also offers a subsidized program called Museums for All that people with an EBT card can utilize. The Discovery Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4:30 p.m.

"The Fans Strike Back" is an exhibit with the largest privately owned collection of Star Wars fan curios and it has travelled all over the world. The collection boasts film masks signed by actors, a depiction of a spaceship battle, mythical weapons, helmets and creatures from the "known universe."

"Science fiction helps us see and experience the universe in new and exciting ways. Creators of fantastical Sci-Fi worlds begin with the basics of STEM by observing the world through a scientific lens. Inspired by our evolving knowledge of elements, properties of matter, quantum fields and black holes, creators can imagine new scientific innovations and their future impact on Earth… or galaxies far, far away," Emily Mahon, the education director said.

There are also posters, photos, costumes, figurines, light sabers, models and blasters that are part of the collection. Fans can totally immerse themselves in the experience.

"The Discovery Center of Idaho hopes that The Fans Strike Back Exhibition will inspire students and visitors to imagine their world in new and extraordinary ways; to innovate positive change using the creativity inherent in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math." Mahon said.

The Fans Strike Back Exhibition is in no way linked to Disney Enterprises, INC., Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC, Lucas Licensing Ltd.; Lucas Entertainment Company Ltd. LLC or The Lego Group TM or Hasbro or any of their trademarks and/or businesses. All images used are reproductions of private works belonging to the exhibition.

