'Act A Fool,' at the Boise Music Festival

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival is returning for its twelfth year. The main stage lineup includes Ludacris, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Gary LeVox and C&C Music Factory.

"From 10am to 10pm Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9 LITE FM, POWER 105.5, and KIDO Talk Radio will take over Expo Idaho in Garden City for Idaho's largest one day music event! The festival will feature a mix of artists from all music genres," stated a press release.

The festival is Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Expo Idaho. Besides the headliners, the festival will also have more than 40 local bands playing on five different stages. The fest will also have family friendly events like arts and crafts vendors, food courts, a carnival and an air-conditioned family area inside Expo Idaho.

For more information, confirm the lineup (which is subject to change) and to buy tickets people can go to boisemusicfestival.com.\

