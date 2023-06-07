ACHD launches online interactive bicycle map

The online map shows all of the bicycle paths/networks in Ada County and includes public features and amenities.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District just launched a new online interactive bicycle map for Ada County. People can see all of the bike paths and networks and the website includes public features and amenities like libraries, bike shops, schools, parks and hospitals. People can access the online map from anywhere.

"The map is color-coded to show the level of comfort of each route. Users can learn more about each type of bicycle facility through a link on the map. The map also features different layers, including satellite imagery, topography, terrain, and more, to help bicyclists navigate the network," a press release stated. "With the map moving online, ACHD can also make ongoing updates to the map as the bicycle network continues to grow."

People can also get information on how to report incidents or obstructions on the roads, bicycle facilities, the rules of the road, and best biking practices.

For more information and to view the map, people can go to ACHD's website. Physical copies of the Official Bike Map can be requested by contacting ACHD at (208) 387-6100.

Watch more Local News: