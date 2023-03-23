Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston coming to Boise this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — Aaron Paul and Bryon Cranston will be in Boise this weekend promoting their Mezcal liquor Dos Hombres. In a Tweet written by Paul, he said that the two are coming to town this weekend and serving up cocktails all over downtown Boise.
"Saturday we will be hosting a happy hour at the bus station starting at 4:30," Paul wrote. "Can’t wait to raise a glass with all of you in my favorite state."
According to the website, the Mezcal is a, "unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico."
Paul and Cranston are known from the hit show "Breaking Bad" on AMC. The show lasted for five seasons.
