Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston coming to Boise this weekend

The two will be promoting their Mezcal liquor, Dos Hombres.

BOISE, Idaho — Aaron Paul and Bryon Cranston will be in Boise this weekend promoting their Mezcal liquor Dos Hombres. In a Tweet written by Paul, he said that the two are coming to town this weekend and serving up cocktails all over downtown Boise.

"Saturday we will be hosting a happy hour at the bus station starting at 4:30," Paul wrote. "Can’t wait to raise a glass with all of you in my favorite state."

According to the website, the Mezcal is a, "unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico."

Paul and Cranston are known from the hit show "Breaking Bad" on AMC. The show lasted for five seasons.

