BOISE, Idaho — Rodrigo Cortes, an Idaho National Guard soldier from Kuna, is competing on a TV show called "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento."

This is the Spanish version of America's Got Talent, and it’s on EstrellaTV Wednesday night.

Rodrigo made it to the top 20, and the show will be asking for your votes to choose the winner.

Rodrigo Cortes of Kuna performs on Tengo Talento Mucho Talento.

Courtesy photo

A TV crew was in Idaho last week to take video of him at Enrique's Mexican Restaurant in Kuna, Ann Morrison Park, and the state Capitol building.

You can expect to see that on the show Wednesday night.

"Tengo Talento Mucho Talento" is a reality show that seeks the best talent in the United States, made specifically for the Hispanic public that lives in this country.

The winner of the show will receive a $100,000 grand prize and the launch of their professional career.