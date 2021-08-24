Jonas Brothers announce vaccine requirement ahead of Nampa concert

The entertainers are the latest group to make vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test a requirement for their show.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Jonas Brothers are the latest entertainers to make vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test a requirement for their show.

The group announced on Instagram Monday that their tour beginning Aug. 27 will require anyone at their shows to have proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the concert.

The performers wrote that the requirement is the "best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we're visiting."

The requirement will be in effect for anyone who attends the group's Sept. 2 show at the Ford Idaho Center. Additional details about the requirement will be sent out to those who have already purchased a ticket.

Treefort Music Festival and Boise Pride Fest both announced earlier this month that vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required to attend those events as well.

"Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we've waited so long to make again," the Jonas Brothers posted. "We love you! Stay safe and get vaccinated if you can!! See you soon."

