BOISE, Idaho — A music festival in honor of legendary Idaho folk singer Rosalie Sorrels is scheduled to be held one June 22-23 in Meridian.

Organizers have set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising the necessary start-up costs, about $10,000.

Kevin Sorrels, the late singer’s son, told KTVB his mother did a lot for everybody in the music community and this is his way of continuing her vision. She passed away on June 10, 2017, at the age of 83.

“We sat up at her cabin in Grimes Creek and talked about this many times,” said Kevin Sorrels.

The vision was to create a musical gathering much like the annual Kate Wolf Festival in Laytonville, California, now in its 24th year. Kevin says his mother played there for 17 years.

He sees the Idaho musical festival as something that starts small and grows into a stellar lineup of musical artists, camping, evening fireside song circles, arts and crafts and food vendors, all coming together to celebrate his mother’s life and legacy through music.

The venue for the first Rosalie Sorrels Annual Memorial Music Festival has been moved to Kleiner Park in Meridian.

Organizers say they will need to raise at least $5,000 by the end of May to secure the venue, sound set-up, vendors and other costs.

Organizers have set a ticket sale goal of 200 at $50 per ticket. It is a two-day event but single day tickets are available. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com.