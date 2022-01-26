Idaho home used in Marilyn Monroe film listed for sale at $16 million

One of the main film locations in Monroe's film 'Bus Stop' was a 12-acre property in Sun Valley, which is now up for sale.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — An Idaho home that served as one of the main film locations in a movie starring the iconic Marilyn Monore has been listed for sale at nearly $16 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Marilyn Monroe was one of Hollywood's biggest stars and is still seen as a beauty icon decades after her death in 1962. Her films earned more than $200 million, equivalent to nearly $2 billion by today's market. She also earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance in the 1959 classic 'Some Like it Hot.'

Monroe starred in the 1956 film 'Bus Stop', directed by Pulitzer Prize winner Joshua Logan. This was her first time acting in a dramatic role and stepping outside of her comedic roles.

One of the main film locations was an estate in Sun Valley, Idaho. That home is now listed for sale at $15.99 million.

The 12-acre property included a main house, a guest house, and a barn. The 2000-square-foot guest house hosted Monroe during filming and was portrayed as 'Grace's Diner' and other locations in other films.

Monroe is not the first celebrity to visit Sun Valley: stars like Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and others own vacation homes in the area.