Idaho concerts announced for Macklemore, Dierks Bentley

Seattle rapper Macklemore will play Boise in October. Country star Dierks Bentley comes to the Ford Idaho Center in August.

BOISE, Idaho — A couple of big Idaho concert dates were announced Friday, including some country star power this summer at the Ford Idaho Center and some glorious news for Idaho fans of Seattle rap artist Macklemore: he's coming to Boise later this year.

The same day his third studio album, "Ben," dropped, Macklemore's publicist announced dates for the North American tour in support of the album.

Macklemore is booked for Idaho Central Arena Oct. 12 in downtown Boise. Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. March 10. Presales for Citi and American Express cardmembers run 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, to 10 a.m. Monday, March 9.

Before Macklemore begins the North American leg of the "Ben" tour, he'll perform several shows in Europe and Britain, starting with two shows in Dublin, Ireland, on April 3 and 4.

Macklemore is a four-time Grammy Award winner, with all those awards coming in 2012, when he and Ryan Lewis won best new artist, primarily for their work on "The Heist," which won best rap album. "The Heist," of course, includes that popular ode to bargain hunting, "Thrift Shop," which won the Grammys for best rap song and best rap performance. If you're a regular in high-intensity group exercise classes, you've probably heard "Can't Hold Us," also from that album.

Before Macklemore struts into Boise next fall, Dierks Bentley rolls into to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Aug. 10 as part of the "Gravel & Gold" tour. the concert will take place in the amphitheater.

Those tickets go on sale to the general public on March 10. Bentley is playing 28 cities on the tour, which begins June 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

"Gravel & Gold" is Bentley's 10th album. In the press release announcing the tour, it's described as a "diverse 14-track album of perspective and self-awareness," and a "testament to the many strains of country music Bentley has mastered and cultivated in his career, from the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer." The album comes 20 years after Bentley's first studio release.

More information about upcoming concerts and other events at the Ford Idaho Center is available here.

Watch more Local News: