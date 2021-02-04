Gene Harris Jazz Festival returns for its 24th year

Remembered as Boise's most famous jazz musician, Gene Harris was a pianist known for his soulful, warm style that infused the sounds of blues and gospel jazz music. In 1956, he formed a trio with bassist Andy Simpkins and drummer Bill Dowdy known as The Three Sounds. The group recorded regularly for Verve and Blue Note until 1970.



Harris retired to Boise in 1977 and performed regularly at local venues like the Idanha Hotel. He later played with Ray Brown in the Ray Brown Trio and then led his own groups until his death in 2000. Harris passed away while waiting for a kidney transplant at the age of 66.



The Gene Harris Jazz Festival and Endowment Fund



In 1996, several years after Gene retired to Boise, he and a group of community leaders, educators, and musicians formed the Gene Harris Endowment to provide scholarships for jazz music students at Boise State University. In 1998, they formed the Gene Harris Jazz Festival – an event that could help contribute to the endowment and give the community more exposure to the jazz genre. In turn, Harris drew some of the best jazz artists to Boise to perform for the public at night and work with aspiring musicians during the day. Over the years, the festival has brought artists including Dave Brubeck, Ramsey Lewis, Arturo Sandoval, Poncho Sanchez, Kevin Eubanks, and many more.



The Gene Harris Endowment still exists today, but contributions largely ceased following Gene's death. The current festival vision looks to rekindle and rebuild the endowment in order to continue supporting music students, visiting jazz artists, and the Gene Harris Jazz Festival itself.