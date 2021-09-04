Gene Harris Jazz Festival now streaming 2 more concerts

You can watch Veronica Swift and Emmet Cohen, and The Bushwood Collective now through April 30th.

BOISE, Idaho — The 24th annual Gene Harris Jazz Festival is now in full swing!

Organizers announced that two new virtual concerts are now streaming online.

You can watch Veronica Swift and Emmet Cohen, and The Bushwood Collective now through April 30th.



The Bushwood Collective was created in fall of 2020 as the result of four graduate music students at NYU moving in together at the border of Brooklyn and Queens. The Collective members have performed in such musical settings as the Blue Note, the Copacabana, the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Williamsburg Music Center, and many others.

Each member of The Collective has an active teaching life outside of performing and teach at NYU, The Brooklyn Music School, and ProInHome Music Lessons, among other places in New York.



Veronica Swift has jazz music in her veins. The daughter of two jazz musicians, she toured professionally with them as a youngster, and recorded her first jazz album at age nine. Now in her 20s, she has become one of the most sought-after jazz talents. She has toured internationally, and has also made numerous appearances at legendary festivals and jazz clubs.

Emmett Cohen is an internationally acclaimed jazz artist known as one of his generation's pivotal figures in music and related arts. A Suzuki piano student at age three, he's now an award-winning pianist and composer who has performed in international festivals and headlined at several notorious jazz clubs. He's also a dedicated music educator.



All 8 remaining concerts will stream free of charge on the Gene Harris website.



Friday, April 9: The Bushwood Collective

Friday, April 9: Emmet Cohen/Veronica Swift

Friday, April 16: LeBoeuf Brothers

Friday, April 16: Alex Sjobeck Trio

Friday, April 23: Canyon County Connection

Friday, April 23: Boise State Jazz Orchestra

Friday, April 30: Boise State University Faculty Jazz-Tet

Fri., Apr 30: Boise State Music Alumni Spotlight



The Gene Harris Jazz Festival is committed to supporting and enriching music education in the Treasure Valley and across the state. Historically, this event brought more than 1,500 Idaho students to Boise State's campus to work with professional musicians. The virtual nature of this year's event will expand the reach of these opportunities and events to a global audience.

There are close to 30 different educational events scheduled throughout April, with sessions focused on topics like composition, improvisation, career development, rhythmic practice, history, and instrument-specific material. Schools can also adopt our month-long jazz curriculum that includes activities and assignments for students.

