Here are the 6 drive-ins in Idaho that you can watch Garth Brooks' virtual concert

BOISE, Idaho — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced on Monday morning which drive-in theaters across the country will show his one-night-only virtual concert and six drive-ins across the Gem State were listed.

The virtual concert will take place on Saturday, June 27 at dusk and the Treasure Valley will have two drive-ins that will air it.

The Parma Moto Vu Drive-in in Parma and the Terrace Drive-in in Caldwell will show the concert.

Here is the full list of drive-ins in Idaho that will play the concert:

Motor-Vu Drive-in - Idaho Falls

Parma Motor Vu Drive-in - Parma

Spud Drive-in - Driggs

Terrace Drive-in - Caldwell

Hayden Cinema Pop-Up Drive-In - Hayden

Teton Vu Drive-in - Rexburg

"You get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing, but we're calling it social distancing partying. This should be fun," Brooks explained when the concert was announced.

To buy tickets, people will have to go through Ticket Master here and tickets cost $100 for each car or truck, with a maximum of six people per vehicle. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m MT.

The concert will go on, regardless of the weather.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”