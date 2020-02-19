Garth Brooks releases music video from Boise concert

The performance on the first night was recorded for a music video for "Dive Bar," featuring Blake Shelton.

BOISE, Idaho — Country music star Garth Brooks has released a music video from his concert in Boise last summer.

Brooks fans broke all-time attendance records at Albertsons Stadium after more than 80,000 flooded into the stands over two nights last July.

The performance on the first night was recorded for a music video for "Dive Bar," featuring Blake Shelton, fellow country music star and judge from the "The Voice."

Shelton was only able to perform in Boise for one night only, during the second added show in Boise for Brooks' Stadium Tour.

That music video from the concert is now available to watch on Brooks' Facebook page.

Brooks also posted a photo to Twitter after the concert about the duet.

