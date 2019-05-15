BOISE, Idaho — Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert at Albertsons Stadium this summer go on sale Friday morning. The show is expected to sell out quickly.

There is a lot of excitement about the country music superstar’s return to Boise.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m. This is Brooks’ first concert in Boise in more than two decades.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

All tickets will sell for $94.95 each, including tax and service fees, and are available only at Ticketmaster's website or by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784.

Ticketmaster advises its customers to register for an account before the tickets go on sale. That should ensure a smoother and faster checkout.

There is a limit of eight tickets per person.

Boise State officials tell us that there will be field level seating. The stage will be near the north end of the stadium and Brooks will perform in the round.