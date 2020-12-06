Garth Brooks concert coming to Idaho drive-in this month

On June 27, music fans across North America can watch Garth Brooks in a show airing at more than 300 outdoor theaters, including the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-in.

PARMA, Idaho — Garth Brooks announced this week that he will host a first-of-its kind concert event at more than 300 drive-in theaters in North America, including one in the Treasure Valley.

The singer-songwriter will perform for the event on June 27. According to the show's promoter, it's expected to be the largest one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and in Canada.

Participating theaters will begin to be announced on Monday, June 15th, however the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In posted on its Facebook page Thursday that it will be one of the theaters airing the concert.

Karen J Cornwell Summer is here! We're so excited to invite you to an exclusive, first-of-its-kind concert. On June 27, come watch Garth Brooks in the largest ever one-night show airing 300+ outdoor theaters across...

Tickets go on sale on June 19 at noon ET through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will cost $100 per car or truck (includes as many people as there are legal seatbelts, but maximum of 6 people).

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Brooks is extremely popular in Idaho. He sold out two concerts last summer at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

The event starts at dusk and takes place rain or shine.

Brooks said the show will follow all guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as all state and local health mandates. That includes keeping vehicles six feet apart, staff using protective gear and limiting the capacity in restrooms.

"You get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing, but we're calling it social distancing partying. This should be fun," Brooks explained.