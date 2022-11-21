Topgolf comes to Meridian

People can play golf all year round, without going outside.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf just opened its 83rd venue, right here in Idaho. Think golf, but less outdoorsy and more cozy. Topgolf is kind of like a technology boosted driving range where players can hit balls from heated outdoor hitting bays and the system's technology tracks how far the ball would go.

"The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we're just as excited to join the community," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "Consider this an open invitation to Boise and beyond to come play around at Topgolf. Our whole experience is focused on just letting loose and having fun – no golf knowledge needed."

The new space is located off Interstate 84 at the Eagle View Landing development. It has 60 climate controlled bays and a nine-hole miniature golf course. As people play, they are also awarded points and can choose between different styles of games to play. People can even bring their own clubs that will be stored when they're not using them so they can enjoy the atmosphere.

The venue also features a full-service restaurant and bar, music, an outdoor patio and different family friendly programs. People can plan visits on the website, or just show up. It's a family friendly place but anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by someone over 21 after 9 p.m.

Topgolf also has an extensive menu with a range of drinks and food. It offers beer, cocktails, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, appetizers and a fairly expansive menu. People can even rent it out for parties, tournaments and fundraisers.

