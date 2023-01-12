Hank Williams Jr., Matchbox Twenty among Idaho Center headliners this summer

Tickets for Hank Jr. go on sale to the general public Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — If concerts are in your summer plans, the time to make those plans is now.

Four concert dates have been announced for this coming June and July at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa. Tickets for three of those shows are already on sale, including one that was originally scheduled for 2020. Tickets for the other show go on sale Friday, and for fans of outlaw and alt-country, it's a big one.

Hank Williams Jr. will headline the amphitheater July 14, with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show -- a string band that's put out several albums of original music and old-time folk songs, but is probably best known for its 2004 single, "Wagon Wheel." Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. An "insider presale," announced publicly on Twitter as well as by email, started Thursday.

Leading off the summer lineup at the amphitheater will be Matchbox Twenty. The concert set for June 4 is a rescheduled event. Tickets purchased for the show previously scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020, Sept. 14, 2021, or June 5, 2022, are good for the new date. The Wallflowers, scheduled for the earlier dates, will not be performing in the upcoming rescheduled concert.

Coming up on Friday, July 28, is Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles. The show is titled "Get Back to Where You Once Belonged with Songs from Abbey Road & The Rooftop Concert."

Texas singer-songwriter Parker McCollum plays the amphitheater Saturday, July 29, along with special guest Jackson Dean.

