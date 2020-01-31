Go outside Saturday and enjoy free admission to Zoo Boise

BOISE, Idaho — There's a great opportunity to see some of your favorite wildlife at Zoo Boise this Saturday, and it won’t cost you anything.
Admission is free for all visitors on February 1 during the Wild at Heart event.
The public is invited to come out and see what’s new at Zoo Boise.
Zoo officials say this event is their way of thanking the community for supporting the zoo and its wildlife conservation mission.
Zoo Boise will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admission into the zoo at 4:30 p.m.
It should be a very nice day to get the kids outside. The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in Boise.
At Wild at Heart, visitors will get a chance to watch the zoo animals enjoy Valentine's gifts and enrichment activities. Visitors can also make Valentine's cards for their favorite zoo animals.
There will be a free shuttle service to get to and from the zoo.
The shuttle service will pick passengers up near the softball fields in Ann Morrison Park and take them directly to the zoo. You must enter the park via the Ann Morrison Park Drive entrance to park next to the shuttle pickup. Signage will be posted to point users to the shuttle stop. The free shuttles will run every 15 to 20 minutes and will be available for the duration of the event.
Visitors are also welcome to park in Ann Morrison Park and walk to Zoo Boise.