Yoga at Old Idaho Penitentiary returns

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) will be bringing back Yoga in the Yard at the Old Idaho Penitentiary for fourth year, beginning Monday morning.

Attendees will be able to experience the site’s rich architectural history, along with views of Table Rock and the Boise Foothills as they join guided outdoor yoga classes.

According to ISHS, the event follows a long tradition of activities targeting the health of those living within the penitentiary. During the penitentiary’s 101 years of operation, from 1872 to 1973, incarcerated men and women spent time landscaping and cultivated the prison’s rose garden and formed several sports teams including, baseball, basketball, and boxing leagues, as well as developing dance performances, all within the cell house walls.

ISHS encourages attendees to have previous experience with yoga, however, all levels of experience are welcome.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and the events are limited to 15 people per class.

Registration for Monday and Wednesday sessions are $10, and $12 on Saturdays, with discounts available to those who register for a full six-class session as well as for ISHS members.

Monday and Wednesday sessions will take place from July 11-27 and August 1-17, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with Saturday session on July 23 and August 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, click HERE.

