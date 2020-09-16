The Famous Potato Marathon is one of the biggest events of the year and this year with the pandemic the event was delayed until September in hopes it could still be held. Now it will be held, but in a virtual way to be safe. You are encouraged to sign up and run on your own or with your immediate family. The event will be virtual but the packet pickup will be in person with a drive-by format. All the information and sign-up is available on line.
Where's Larry? Treasure Valley YMCA
Famous Potato Marathon goes Virtual