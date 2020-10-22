Where's Larry? YMCA Halloween Run

One of the traditions of the season is the YMCA Halloween Run and like other events it will happen but in a different way. It is going to be virtual and you have from October 28 -31 to complete your individual and family version of the fun run. The children are encouraged to run a "Monster Mile" and the adults a 5K. Sign-ups will be on line and you can share your photos on line. The funds raised will go directly to help with scholarship memberships for families at the Boise YMCA.