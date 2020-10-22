Where's Larry? YMCA Halloween Run

One of the traditions of the season is the YMCA Halloween Run and like other events it will happen but in a different way. It is going to be virtual and you have from October 28 -31 to complete your individual and family version of the fun run. The children are encouraged to run a "Monster Mile" and the adults a 5K. Sign-ups will be on line and you can share your photos on line. The funds raised will go directly to help with scholarship memberships for families at the Boise YMCA.
YMCA Monster Mile and 5K