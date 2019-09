Families from all areas and every neighborhood are invited to a special Day this Saturday September 21 at Boise High School Football Field. This is the Families Together Field Day. The event will be from 4 pm to 7 pm and everything is free. The day will feature games and activities facilitated by the YMCA staff, plus music and free dinner. All families from all around the area are welcome and during the hours of 4-7 the YMCA will also be open with no charge.