Where's Larry? Downtown YMCA

Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Downtown YMCA

St. Alphonsus Christmas Run

It's a part of the holiday season and the St. Alphonsus YMCA Christmas run will happen, but it will be virtual like so many other events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You can still take part with you immediate family members or on your own.  You can choose your own course and your own time.  If had a costume prepared then you are encouraged to not just wear it but get a photo of you in your costume because there is a contest for the best and most creative.  You can get more details and register on line. 