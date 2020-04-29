x
Where's Larry? Winter Wildlands Alliance

Funding for programs in education and understand have been lost because of Covid-19

Winter Wildlands Alliance has a couple of big missions.  One is their Snow School where children K-12 learn about the importance of our snow pack, hydrology, reservoirs, and quality clean water.  The other is the Backcountry Film Festival. Videos from a large group of outdoor enthusiasts shows the beauty and abundance of our state.  Covid-19 took away the normal funding for these programs and the film festival is now available for streaming but help is needed to continue.  You can make a donation to the Alliance through the Idaho Gives campaign. 