Where's Larry? Winter Wildlands Alliance

Winter Wildlands Alliance has a couple of big missions. One is their Snow School where children K-12 learn about the importance of our snow pack, hydrology, reservoirs, and quality clean water. The other is the Backcountry Film Festival. Videos from a large group of outdoor enthusiasts shows the beauty and abundance of our state. Covid-19 took away the normal funding for these programs and the film festival is now available for streaming but help is needed to continue. You can make a donation to the Alliance through the Idaho Gives campaign.