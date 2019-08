School is just around the corner and many of us are getting those necessary school supplies. Children being served by the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County have been identified as a gap area where help with those supplies are needed. Willow Tree Dental with its tree locations is providing the help. We can help out by making a donation and dropping off supplies. The offices are located on Cherry lane in Meridian and also off Woodsage south of Overland and in the Columbia Village off Quamash Way.