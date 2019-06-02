Parents recognize how important early learning and pre-school education is to their children. Not all families can afford early learning programs. Giraffe Laugh is there to help and will be holding a Bowl-a-thon fundraiser on March 16 at Westy's Garden Lanes by the Expo Idaho fairgrounds. The event is from from 1:30 to 4:00 pm and is for teams of 5 people with a minimum donation of $100 per team but for those who raise more prizes will be awarded. Now is the time to sign up on line and start your fundraising.