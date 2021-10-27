Where's Larry? Westgate Plaza

Daughters of the Nile in support of Shriners Hospitals are hosting the annual 'Run for the Kids' this Saturday. This walk and run with distances of 1K and 5K, will be virtual but will still be held Saturday. There is an in-person packet pickup from 10am to 11 am followed by an in-person 'Trunk R Treat' from 11 am to 12 pm. Families are encourage to participate with a cost of $25 per person with children 5 and under free. Costumes are also encouraged as there is a costume contest. You can get more information and sign up in advance for this event that will benefit Shriners Hospitals.