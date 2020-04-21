Where's Larry? West Valley Rock 'N Run

The annual West Valley Rock 'N Run should have been this weekend but it will be different this year. Because of social distancing the event has gone virtual. This year it will be four days long April 23-26 and you do a 5k or a 10k run on your own or with immediate family members. Take a picture and share it on-line. West Valley Medical center sponsors this as a fund raiser for the Caldwell YMCA. There is no charge but you are encouraged to make a donation to help the YMCA when you register.