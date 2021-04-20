Where's Larry? West Valley Medical Center

The West Valley Rock N Run is back but it will be virtual due to continuing Covid protocols. The event is put on by West Valley Medical Center to help benefit the Caldwell YMCA health programs. The event is a 5K or a 10K run and you have from May 1 through May 7 to complete your run with you group. There are several courses that are suggested. Once you have finished your run you can post your times along with a photo. The cost is just $10 for either the 5K or the 10K but don't delay the cost goes up after April 29. So get everyone registered today.