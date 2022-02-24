Where's Larry? Weiser Vendome Event Center

STEM, Science Technology Engineering and Math, are some of the fastest growing career fields for young people. A new science fair will be held in the Weiser area in April but it will be more than just a science fair. It will also be an opportunity for students to connect with recruiters from colleges and technology businesses in the area. Sign up now on line and register your project. The cost is just $15 dollars and you can show you skills on STEM projects. The science fair in April 14 at the Vendome Event Center in Weiser and will run from 9 am to 4 pm.