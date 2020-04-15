x
Where's Larry? Virtual Walk MS

This year's fundraiser is a virtual effort

The annual walk to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society will be a virtual walk because of the current Covid-19 pandemic.  Instead of gathering at the park this Saturday just do a walk by yourself or a family member whether it be in your neighborhood or in a park with social distancing or even on a tread mill at home.  Then go on-line and make a donation to help the MS Society help those who are dealing with multiple sclerosis.