Where's Larry? Treasure Valley YMCA

The Treasure Valley YMCA St. Patrick's Run will be virtual this year because of safety during the pandemic. However, plans call for a specific course as in past years but it will be over a two week period. You are encouraged to run with your personal group and do it at specific times when a photographer will be out on the course to take your photo. You need to get signed up on line then you can enjoy a race that will be closer to a normal race than we have had for awhile.