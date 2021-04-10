Where's Larry? Treasure Valley YMCA

The Harrison Classic Kids Run has been around for more than 30 years and it is back this year but will be done virtually. The Treasure Valley YMCA is encouraging all the children to get registered now and participate in the even with family members between October 10th and 17th. This is for children age 13 and under and is a 1 mile run. The funds raised for this help the YMCA reach out and help families to stay healthy through a wide variety of programs.