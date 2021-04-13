The Casa program of southwest Idaho trains adult volunteers to help children who are going through the court system because they have been removed and placed in to foster care. To help raise funds for this program and help vulnerable children to be safe again the annual "Lift up a Child Gala" is back and will be in person at Still Water Hollow in Nampa. Tickets will be limited as Covid protocols will be followed so you need to get your tickets on line today.
Where's Larry? Still Water Hallow
Lift up a Child Gala