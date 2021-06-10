Where's Larry? Stagecoach Theatre

Stagecoach Theatre is presenting two, one-act plays together for the Halloween season. The two were not written to go together but seem to work well for the season. Local Playwright Becky Kimsey is directing both of her productions and says both have some great psychological twists. The shows open this weekend at the theater located just of Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area. Call the box office at 208-342-2000 to reserve your tickets. The shows will run for the next three weeks and seating is limited.