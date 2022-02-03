Where's Larry? Stagecoach Theatre

"Beehive" is the latest production for Stagecoach Theatre and it is a musical review of the songs from the 60's when one of the most popular hair styles was called a Beehive based on its resemblance to an actual beehive. Lots of memories and fun are part of this show that will open this weekend and run for the next 3 weeks. In addition there are two matinee performances on March 12 and March 19. Seating is limited and you should call the box office in advance to reserve your tickets at (208) 342-2000. The theatre is located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area.