Where's Larry? Stagecoach Theatre

Productions are back at Stagecoach Theatre with the show, "Moonlight and Magnolias". This lighthearted comedy is based on real events when the producers of Gone with the Wind wanted to re-wright the entire script in 5 days. Problem is the screenwriter had never read the book. The producers were forced to act out the entire story. The show opens this weekend at Stagecoach Theatre off the intersection of Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area. Call the box office at 208-342-2000.