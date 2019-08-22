If you are looking for a lot of laughs, Stagecoach Theatre has the production for you. "Cahoots" is described as a comedy in two acts. A couple wants to organize a neighborhood watch program, but when they try to over control the program the comedy begins. The show opens this weekend and runs for the next three weeks. This show has adult language and adult themes so it is not for all audiences. You will need to call the box office to reserve your seats in advance as this show is expected to sell quickly. Call (208) 342-2000 for tickets and times. The theater is located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area.