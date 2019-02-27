A woman has decided he'd like to learn to dance and signs up for 6 dance lessons in 6 weeks. It seems simple enough but this delightful comedy has a unique twist. The woman and the dance instructor don't hit it off well but as their relationship grows, so do the laughs. This production opens this weekend at Stagecoach Theatre and will run for the next 3 weekends. You need to call the box office at (208) 342-2000 to reserve your tickets in advance. The theater is located just off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area.