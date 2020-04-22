Where's Larry? St. Jude Dream Home (virtually)

All those who bought their tickets for this year's St. Jude Dream Home give away and that is everyone will be eligible to also win a brand new 2020 Ford F-150 truck from the Treasure Valley Ford Stores. The valley competitive deals have come together again to provide the truck because of their commitment to help St. Jude Children's Hospital. The truck was selected again this year by Jack, a local cancer survivor who was treated at St. Jude. Jack and I got together in a virtual way so that he could pick the truck. It will be given away on May 31 the same night at the home give away.