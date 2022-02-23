Where's Larry? St. Ignatius School

The Fire Gala, the big fundraiser for St. Ignatius School is coming on Saturday March 5th. This is a big live auction, silent auction and Raffle. Ticket are being sold in advance and the cut off is Monday February 28. You can get your gala tickets and raffle tickets on line. The raffle this year is for a brand new 2022 Ford Explorer or a separate raffle for a $5,000 tuition credit at the school. Get your tickets today if you want to attend. Raffle tickets will be sold on line past the gala cut off and additional tickets for the raffle will be sold at the event. If you can't make the event you can still make a donation or participate in the online auction that opens after the gala.